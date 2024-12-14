Controversy Erupts Over Minister Firhad Hakim's Call for Muslim Empowerment

West Bengal's minister Firhad Hakim has become the center of controversy due to his recent remarks about Muslim empowerment. During an event for minority students, Hakim advocated for a future where Muslims' voices ensure justice and development without the need for protests. He emphasized minority underrepresentation in the judiciary and called for empowerment through hard work.

Hakim's comments faced backlash from BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya, who argued that Hakim's vision implied potential support for Sharia law. Malviya accused Hakim of suggesting that Muslims would soon dominate in West Bengal and across India, taking matters of justice into their own hands, and referenced previous contentious statements by the minister.

However, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh defended Hakim, clarifying that his intention was to uplift minorities to integrate into mainstream society. Ghosh highlighted Hakim's secular values and dedication to promoting communal harmony through participation in various religious festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)