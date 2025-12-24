Controversy Erupts Over Aravalli Redefinition

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Indian government of misguiding the public with its controversial redefinition of the Aravalli hills. The opposition party claimed that the new definition overlooked crucial ecological areas, prompting questions about the motives behind this shift.

In his post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that major environmental stakeholders, including the Forest Survey of India and a committee set up by the Supreme Court, opposed the new definition. These bodies fear that smaller yet significant parts of the Aravalli system, essential for environmental support, fail to meet the 100-meter elevation criteria set by the government.

Despite the criticism, officials argue that 90 percent of the region remains protected and mining controls are still intact. However, Ramesh insists that environmental safeguards are compromised, alleging misinformation by the Union Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change.