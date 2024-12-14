Mega Health Check-up: Telangana's Caste Survey Boosts Representation
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced nearly complete caste survey data, aimed at improving representation for communities like the Kuruma. This socio-economic survey, promised by Rahul Gandhi, faced criticism over cultural symbols. Also, Revanth Reddy emphasized the Congress government's commitment to the Madiga community.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that 98% of the state's comprehensive caste survey has been completed. The survey, described as a 'mega health check-up' for Telangana society, aims to offer better representation for the Kuruma community in panchayats and upcoming elections.
This initiative is part of a socio-economic survey pledge made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, launched on November 6. Despite facing criticism from the BRS, Reddy upheld the Congress-led government's redesign of 'Telangana Thalli' as a symbol aligning with regional agricultural identity and maternal blessings.
In addition, during the 'Global Madiga Day-2024', the Chief Minister underscored efforts to ensure justice for the Madiga community, detailing initiatives like the sub-classification of SCs and appointing members of the community to prominent roles in universities and other institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka's Solidarity: A Stand in the Lok Sabha
No arithmetic can justify results in Maharashtra, poll pundits confused after MVA's Lok Sabha outcome: Kharge.
Congress Bets Big: No Alliance for Delhi Assembly Elections
Congress, UDF should pressure Kerala govt to help Wayanad landslide victims: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi in Kerala.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.