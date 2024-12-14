Left Menu

Mega Health Check-up: Telangana's Caste Survey Boosts Representation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced nearly complete caste survey data, aimed at improving representation for communities like the Kuruma. This socio-economic survey, promised by Rahul Gandhi, faced criticism over cultural symbols. Also, Revanth Reddy emphasized the Congress government's commitment to the Madiga community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:58 IST
In a significant development, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that 98% of the state's comprehensive caste survey has been completed. The survey, described as a 'mega health check-up' for Telangana society, aims to offer better representation for the Kuruma community in panchayats and upcoming elections.

This initiative is part of a socio-economic survey pledge made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, launched on November 6. Despite facing criticism from the BRS, Reddy upheld the Congress-led government's redesign of 'Telangana Thalli' as a symbol aligning with regional agricultural identity and maternal blessings.

In addition, during the 'Global Madiga Day-2024', the Chief Minister underscored efforts to ensure justice for the Madiga community, detailing initiatives like the sub-classification of SCs and appointing members of the community to prominent roles in universities and other institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

