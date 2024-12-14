Left Menu

U.S. Engages Directly with Syrian Rebel Group

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced direct engagement with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel group in Syria. Discussions with Arab and Turkish foreign ministers in Jordan led to a joint communique outlining desired principles for Syria’s political transition, emphasizing inclusivity and minority rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:00 IST
Antony Blinken

The United States has initiated direct contact with Syrian rebel faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), responsible for the offensive against President Bashar al-Assad. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed this during a recent statement.

Blinken made the announcement after convening with foreign ministers from Arab nations and Turkey in Jordan, revealing that a joint communique was formed. This document specifies expectations for Syria's political transformation.

The communique underscores the principles of inclusivity and minority respect, which international parties wish to be integral in Syria's political future, highlighting the global interest in a peaceful Syrian transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

