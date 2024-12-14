Left Menu

Bihar's New Crime Regulation: A Daring Move

Vinay Kumar, Bihar's new DGP, announced a crackdown on properties acquired illegally, with attachment occurring within 10 days post-FIR. Emphasizing crime prevention and public trust, Kumar urged police efficiency and cooperation. His appointment highlights a strategic focus on reducing crime through stringent law enforcement and community interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:11 IST
Vinay Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move against crime, Bihar's newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Vinay Kumar, has declared that properties acquired illegally will be attached within ten days of filing an FIR against the accused. This action underscores the state's commitment to stringent law enforcement.

Addressing the press post-assumption of office, Kumar highlighted crime prevention and maintaining public peace as primary goals. He urged that the police force meet public expectations and take decisive steps in curbing criminal activities through efficient coordination and field efforts.

Kumar, replacing IPS officer Alok Raj, was previously the director general of BPBCC. He emphasized the importance of a robust police-public relationship, noting past successes in handling prohibition violations, cyber fraud, and other significant crimes, while calling for improved handling of gender-based violence cases through specialized training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

