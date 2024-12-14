Bihar's New Crime Regulation: A Daring Move

In a bold move against crime, Bihar's newly appointed Director General of Police (DGP), Vinay Kumar, has declared that properties acquired illegally will be attached within ten days of filing an FIR against the accused. This action underscores the state's commitment to stringent law enforcement.

Addressing the press post-assumption of office, Kumar highlighted crime prevention and maintaining public peace as primary goals. He urged that the police force meet public expectations and take decisive steps in curbing criminal activities through efficient coordination and field efforts.

Kumar, replacing IPS officer Alok Raj, was previously the director general of BPBCC. He emphasized the importance of a robust police-public relationship, noting past successes in handling prohibition violations, cyber fraud, and other significant crimes, while calling for improved handling of gender-based violence cases through specialized training.

