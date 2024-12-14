Left Menu

High Stakes: Ex-Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested Amidst Coup Allegations

General Walter Braga Netto, former chief of staff and defense minister under President Jair Bolsonaro, has been arrested over alleged involvement in a coup plot to keep Bolsonaro in office. The arrest follows an investigation detailing plans to undermine electoral integrity and pressure military leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:23 IST
Former Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto was arrested on Saturday by the Federal Police, following a Supreme Court order, amid investigations into a coup plot that allegedly aimed to keep Jair Bolsonaro in power after his unsuccessful 2022 reelection bid.

Authorities formally accused Braga Netto and others last November, alleging a strategic plan to overturn the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The sophisticated scheme reportedly involved misinformation campaigns, pressure on military leaders, and even a foiled assassination plot against key political figures.

Investigations reveal Braga Netto's significant role, with police finding evidence of him attempting to secure financial backing for the plot. Despite the serious allegations, Braga Netto and Bolsonaro, alongside other implicated allies, deny any involvement and claim the charges are politically motivated.

