High Stakes: Ex-Brazilian Defense Minister Arrested Amidst Coup Allegations

Former Brazilian Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto was arrested on Saturday by the Federal Police, following a Supreme Court order, amid investigations into a coup plot that allegedly aimed to keep Jair Bolsonaro in power after his unsuccessful 2022 reelection bid.

Authorities formally accused Braga Netto and others last November, alleging a strategic plan to overturn the election of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The sophisticated scheme reportedly involved misinformation campaigns, pressure on military leaders, and even a foiled assassination plot against key political figures.

Investigations reveal Braga Netto's significant role, with police finding evidence of him attempting to secure financial backing for the plot. Despite the serious allegations, Braga Netto and Bolsonaro, alongside other implicated allies, deny any involvement and claim the charges are politically motivated.

