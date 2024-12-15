Left Menu

Delhi Government Scrambles to Table Delayed CAG Reports

Delhi government has submitted all 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. This move follows a petition by the Leader of Opposition, urging the reports' tabling in the Delhi Assembly. The reports, delayed for over 500 days, include issues from Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:19 IST
Delhi Government Scrambles to Table Delayed CAG Reports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has forwarded 14 overdue reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for approval, aiming to present them in the assembly after significant delays.

Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, had pushed for a special assembly session in his petition to lay out the reports before the assembly's term ends. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hasn't commented on the matter.

The LG office revealed that out of the 14 pending reports, 11 cover the period when Arvind Kejriwal was in office. The reports, pending for about 500 days, were only forwarded to the LG shortly before a Delhi High Court hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024