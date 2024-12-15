Delhi Government Scrambles to Table Delayed CAG Reports

The Delhi government has forwarded 14 overdue reports from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for approval, aiming to present them in the assembly after significant delays.

Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, had pushed for a special assembly session in his petition to lay out the reports before the assembly's term ends. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hasn't commented on the matter.

The LG office revealed that out of the 14 pending reports, 11 cover the period when Arvind Kejriwal was in office. The reports, pending for about 500 days, were only forwarded to the LG shortly before a Delhi High Court hearing.

