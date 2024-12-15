Left Menu

Ukraine's Aid Initiative: Delivering Grain to Syria Post-Assad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has directed his government to work with international partners to supply food to Syria following President Bashar al-Assad's downfall. Ukraine, a major grain exporter, aims to assist Syria amid Russian supply suspensions, coordinating through the 'Grain from Ukraine' program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:10 IST
Ukraine's Aid Initiative: Delivering Grain to Syria Post-Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced actions to set up supply chains in coordination with international organizations to deliver food to Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Known for its wheat and oilseeds exports, Ukraine plans to extend its reach beyond typical Middle Eastern destinations.

During Assad's rule, Syria frequently imported food from Russia. However, recent disruptions and payment delays have led to suspended Russian wheat supplies, escalating fears of a food crisis in Syria. President Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness to mitigate the crisis through a humanitarian initiative dubbed 'Grain from Ukraine'.

The decision comes after Ukraine's export challenges due to Russia's invasion in 2022, which significantly disrupted Black Sea shipping routes. Ukraine has since resumed grain shipments from Odesa, overcoming a blockade. The initiative is part of wider efforts to assist nations in crisis and stabilize regional food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024