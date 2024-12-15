Ukraine's Aid Initiative: Delivering Grain to Syria Post-Assad

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced actions to set up supply chains in coordination with international organizations to deliver food to Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Known for its wheat and oilseeds exports, Ukraine plans to extend its reach beyond typical Middle Eastern destinations.

During Assad's rule, Syria frequently imported food from Russia. However, recent disruptions and payment delays have led to suspended Russian wheat supplies, escalating fears of a food crisis in Syria. President Zelenskiy expressed Ukraine's readiness to mitigate the crisis through a humanitarian initiative dubbed 'Grain from Ukraine'.

The decision comes after Ukraine's export challenges due to Russia's invasion in 2022, which significantly disrupted Black Sea shipping routes. Ukraine has since resumed grain shipments from Odesa, overcoming a blockade. The initiative is part of wider efforts to assist nations in crisis and stabilize regional food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)