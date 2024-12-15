ABC Settles Trump Lawsuit with $15 Million for Library

ABC News has reached a $15 million settlement, directed towards Donald Trump's presidential library, in a lawsuit generated by remarks made by anchor George Stephanopoulos. The lawsuit arose from Stephanopoulos' assertion that Trump was found civilly liable for raping writer E. Jean Carroll.

The settlement, made public Saturday, also requires ABC to issue a public note of regret concerning the claim aired on Stephanopoulos' program, 'This Week,' and agree to pay $1 million in legal fees to Trump's attorney.

ABC News expressed satisfaction with the settlement and the agreement to dismiss the lawsuit based on terms outlined in the court. The misunderstanding stemmed from a misstatement of legal verdicts related to Carroll's lawsuits against Trump involving allegations of sexual assault and defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)