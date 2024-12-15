Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

In a rare judicial maneuver, U.S. Circuit Judge James Wynn has stepped back from his decision to retire, blocking former President Donald Trump from appointing a successor. The appellate judge originally planned to semi-retire under a Democratic president, but reversed his stance amid Senate confirmations.

Judge Wynn's reversal follows the withdrawal of Biden's nominee, Ryan Park, who faced a lack of support for Senate confirmation. The Senate had previously agreed on a deal limiting votes on Biden's court nominees, leaving several seats, including Wynn's, open for potential Trump appointees.

The judge's decision is part of a broader trend where judicial retirement plans have become unexpectedly political. Other judges have similarly rescinded retirement after the election, leading to criticism from Republican leaders who view this as a politicization of the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)