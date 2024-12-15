Left Menu

Government Defers 'One Nation, One Election' Bill Introduction

The government's plans to introduce 'one nation, one election' bills in the Lok Sabha have been postponed until financial business is completed. The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill were initially scheduled for introduction but are now expected later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 09:38 IST
The government's plan to introduce critical bills aiming for 'one nation, one election' in the Lok Sabha has been postponed. Sources reveal that these bills will be considered after the completion of financial matters.

Originally scheduled for introduction on Monday, The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill have been temporarily removed from the agenda. This decision follows the scheduled passing of the first batch of supplementary demands for grants.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat's revised business list does not currently include these two bills. However, the government retains the option to introduce legislative agendas at short notice with the Speaker's approval. The bills were distributed to members last week, aligning with parliamentary procedures, ahead of the Winter session's conclusion on December 20.

