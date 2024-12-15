Fatal Altercation Over Local Club Dispute in West Bengal

A fatal incident occurred in Kulpi, located in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, where a young man named Kunal Adhya, aged 22, was allegedly beaten to death by a group of individuals. The altercation is said to have arisen over a dispute linked to a local club, according to a senior police official.

The tragic event unfolded in the Kalitala area of the Ramakrishnapur gram panchayat on Saturday night while Adhya was on his way home. Another person, who attempted to protect Adhya during the alleged assault, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

In light of the incident, police have initiated an investigation into the reported assault, and security has been bolstered in the affected area to prevent further violence, the officer stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)