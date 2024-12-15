High-Stakes Silence: Moscow's Spy Chief and the CIA
Moscow's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, confirmed to RIA that he has not communicated with CIA Director William Burns regarding Kyiv's missile strikes in Russia and Russia's corresponding missile response against Ukraine using the new 'Oreshnik' hypersonic ballistic missile.
Moscow's top foreign intelligence official, Sergei Naryshkin, has openly stated that there has been no communication between him and the CIA concerning recent missile exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow.
In an interview with Russia's RIA agency, Naryshkin clarified that he hasn't been in contact with William Burns, CIA Director, about Kyiv's Western-backed missile strikes into Russia.
The report comes amidst Russia's use of its newly developed intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile 'Oreshnik' in counterattacks against Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
