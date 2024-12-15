Left Menu

High-Stakes Silence: Moscow's Spy Chief and the CIA

Moscow's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, confirmed to RIA that he has not communicated with CIA Director William Burns regarding Kyiv's missile strikes in Russia and Russia's corresponding missile response against Ukraine using the new 'Oreshnik' hypersonic ballistic missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:07 IST
High-Stakes Silence: Moscow's Spy Chief and the CIA
Sergei Naryshkin

Moscow's top foreign intelligence official, Sergei Naryshkin, has openly stated that there has been no communication between him and the CIA concerning recent missile exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow.

In an interview with Russia's RIA agency, Naryshkin clarified that he hasn't been in contact with William Burns, CIA Director, about Kyiv's Western-backed missile strikes into Russia.

The report comes amidst Russia's use of its newly developed intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile 'Oreshnik' in counterattacks against Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024