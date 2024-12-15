Security Forces Uncover Arms Cache in Manipur

In a significant arms recovery in the northeastern state of Manipur, security forces have seized a cache of firearms and ammunition following search operations across the Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, police officials reported.

The discovered arsenal includes an assault rifle, a single-barrel gun, and multiple hand grenades, enhancing the efforts to clamp down on illegal arms in the region. The operations were conducted at Keirao Khunou area, where the haul was initially found.

In another successful operation at Khunkho Kuki village, the forces seized additional rifles and 49 rounds of ammunition, marking a significant blow to illegal arms possession in Manipur, as per the police statement issued on Saturday.

