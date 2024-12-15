Tensions Escalate: Moscow Denies CIA Contact
Russia's foreign intelligence chief, Sergei Naryshkin, refutes claims of being in contact with the CIA regarding Kyiv's recent strikes using Western long-range weapons. This comes as Russia employs its new hypersonic ballistic missile, "Oreshnik," heightening tensions between the nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 11:38 IST
Moscow's foreign intelligence leader, Sergei Naryshkin, has denied any communication with the CIA concerning Ukrainian strikes utilizing Western long-range weaponry targeting Russia.
In a statement to the RIA news agency, Naryshkin confirmed no recent discussions with CIA Director William Burns had taken place, as Russia counters with its latest intermediate-range hypersonic missile, "Oreshnik," by targeting Ukraine.
The situation has further intensified as this exchange of military capabilities reflects growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyclone Fengal Strikes: Coastal Alarm and Rain Deluge in Tamil Nadu
Tragedy Strikes: Headload Worker Shot in Gobichettipalayam
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Bus Accident in West Bengal's Kalimpong
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes Rock South Lebanon
Israeli Military Strikes in Gaza: Unseen Casualties and Controversies