Moscow's foreign intelligence leader, Sergei Naryshkin, has denied any communication with the CIA concerning Ukrainian strikes utilizing Western long-range weaponry targeting Russia.

In a statement to the RIA news agency, Naryshkin confirmed no recent discussions with CIA Director William Burns had taken place, as Russia counters with its latest intermediate-range hypersonic missile, "Oreshnik," by targeting Ukraine.

The situation has further intensified as this exchange of military capabilities reflects growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

