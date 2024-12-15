Bolivia's Judicial Election: Democracy in Disguise?

As Bolivia gears up for its judicial elections, candidates have resorted to covert campaigning methods, creatively circumventing a strict ban. This unique setup allows the public to vote for top judicial posts, prompting debates about democracy and judicial independence.

Bolivia remains the only nation conducting these elections by popular vote, though Mexico plans to follow suit after a controversial judicial system reform. Critics argue that Bolivia's system, introduced over a decade ago, gives ruling parties undue influence, undermining democracy.

In anticipation of Sunday's partial elections, where only four out of nine Constitutional Court seats are contested, concerns persist. Both critics and voters worry about the continued political manipulation shaping Bolivia's judiciary and democratic structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)