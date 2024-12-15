Left Menu

Bali Nine: A Diplomatic Repatriation Success

Five members of the Bali Nine drug trafficking group have returned to Australia after diplomatic negotiations. They served over 19 years in Indonesian prisons. The Australian government thanked Indonesia for facilitating their return, which underscores the strong relationship between the two nations.

In a significant diplomatic development, five members of the notorious 'Bali Nine' drug trafficking group have been repatriated to Australia, the government confirmed on Sunday. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged that the successful negotiations with Indonesia resulted in the return of Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj.

The men were apprehended in 2005 while attempting to smuggle more than 8 kg of heroin from Bali. After serving over 19 years in Indonesian prisons, their return marks a moment of closure on a long-standing issue between the two countries. Albanese extended heartfelt gratitude to Indonesia for its cooperation in facilitating their humanitarian return.

This development also highlights the robust bilateral ties between Australia and Indonesia. The arrangement, which prohibits the men from returning to Indonesia, aligns with Indonesian legal stipulations. Discussions also opened potential pathways for their personal rehabilitation back in Australia.

