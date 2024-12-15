ONOE Proposal Threatens J&K's Unique Identity: PDP

In a strong rebuttal against the proposed One Nation One Election (ONOE) plan, Waheed Para of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserted that the move poses a direct threat to the political, legal, and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth president of PDP emphasized that ONOE risks erasing the already diminished political voice of the region.

Para highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir have distinct regional issues that would be overshadowed by national debates if the synchronized election proposal is implemented. Concerns such as the restoration of Article 370, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, and land rights are at risk of being sidelined, he warned.

The MLA from Pulwama pointed out the potential complications the plan could bring, including governance challenges, policy deadlocks, and electoral errors. He underscored the need for policies that respect the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir and safeguard its identity and autonomy.

