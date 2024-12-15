Left Menu

ONOE Proposal Threatens J&K's Unique Identity: PDP

PDP leader Waheed Para criticizes the proposed One Nation One Election (ONOE) plan, arguing it threatens the political, cultural, and legal identity of Jammu and Kashmir. He warns it could erase the region's autonomy, suppress regional parties, and exacerbate governance challenges due to differing regional priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:25 IST
ONOE Proposal Threatens J&K's Unique Identity: PDP
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal against the proposed One Nation One Election (ONOE) plan, Waheed Para of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserted that the move poses a direct threat to the political, legal, and cultural identity of Jammu and Kashmir. The youth president of PDP emphasized that ONOE risks erasing the already diminished political voice of the region.

Para highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir have distinct regional issues that would be overshadowed by national debates if the synchronized election proposal is implemented. Concerns such as the restoration of Article 370, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, and land rights are at risk of being sidelined, he warned.

The MLA from Pulwama pointed out the potential complications the plan could bring, including governance challenges, policy deadlocks, and electoral errors. He underscored the need for policies that respect the unique challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir and safeguard its identity and autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024