Bringing Political Parties Under the POSH Act: A Call for Gender Equality

Legal experts and activists are advocating for the inclusion of political parties under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, known as the POSH Act, highlighting the importance of gender equality and accountability. This call follows the Supreme Court's decision to refer a plea for political parties to adhere to the POSH Act procedures to the Election Commission of India.

Sonal Mattoo, a legal expert, emphasizes that political parties should prioritize the law's spirit rather than its technical definition. She suggests that parties can easily establish committees to address inappropriate conduct, thus aligning with the law's intent. However, Shilpi Jain, another prominent lawyer, warns of the potential inefficacy of internal committees due to political influence.

Activists argue that enforcing the POSH Act within political parties could lead to societal gender equality advancements. They stress that political leaders must lead by example, with Yogita Bhayana criticizing Parliament's exemption from a law it enacted. She calls for a robust framework that ensures effective implementation beyond traditional workplace definitions.

