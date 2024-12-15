Left Menu

Schools Reopen in Syria As New Regime Ushers Hope

Students returned to schools in Syria, marking a step towards normalcy under the new leadership of Ahmad al-Sharaa after a dramatic overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. The country faces the challenge of rebuilding a war-torn nation while navigating uncertain international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:22 IST
Schools Reopen in Syria As New Regime Ushers Hope
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Students have returned to classrooms across Syria, signaling a step toward normalcy just a week after a rebel force dramatically ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, now the de facto leader, tackles the significant task of rebuilding a country torn apart by 13 years of civil war. The conflict left cities in ruins, economically paralyzed by sanctions, and displaced millions.

Under new governance, schools are reopening, though some parents remain hesitant due to ongoing uncertainties. Meanwhile, international diplomats are negotiating new approaches to the region, calling for a government that respects minority rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024