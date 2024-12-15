Schools Reopen in Syria As New Regime Ushers Hope

Students have returned to classrooms across Syria, signaling a step toward normalcy just a week after a rebel force dramatically ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, now the de facto leader, tackles the significant task of rebuilding a country torn apart by 13 years of civil war. The conflict left cities in ruins, economically paralyzed by sanctions, and displaced millions.

Under new governance, schools are reopening, though some parents remain hesitant due to ongoing uncertainties. Meanwhile, international diplomats are negotiating new approaches to the region, calling for a government that respects minority rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)