Gaza Under Siege: Tragic Strikes Amidst Escalating Conflict

Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians in Gaza, including numerous airstrikes targeting residential areas and a school. The conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack on Israel, has led to significant casualties and displacement, with peace talks still in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops, primarily in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing airstrikes and assaults on various sites, including a school for displaced individuals, according to medics and residents.

Reports indicate that 11 casualties occurred due to three separate Israeli airstrikes targeting houses in Gaza City, with additional fatalities in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and the Jabalia camp. Residents described the destruction of clusters of homes in these locations, with fires further exacerbating the devastation. The Israeli military has maintained operations in these regions for over two months.

In Beit Hanoun, Israeli forces allegedly besieged families taking refuge in Khalil Aweida school, later storming it and directing evacuees towards Gaza City, resulting in several deaths and injuries. While the Israeli army has not commented, Palestinians accuse Israel of ethnic cleansing to clear areas for a buffer zone, a claim Israel refutes, pointing to their campaign against Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

