Gaza Under Siege: Tragic Strikes Amidst Escalating Conflict
Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Palestinians in Gaza, including numerous airstrikes targeting residential areas and a school. The conflict, ignited by a Hamas attack on Israel, has led to significant casualties and displacement, with peace talks still in progress.
At least 20 Palestinians were killed by Israeli troops, primarily in the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing airstrikes and assaults on various sites, including a school for displaced individuals, according to medics and residents.
Reports indicate that 11 casualties occurred due to three separate Israeli airstrikes targeting houses in Gaza City, with additional fatalities in Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, and the Jabalia camp. Residents described the destruction of clusters of homes in these locations, with fires further exacerbating the devastation. The Israeli military has maintained operations in these regions for over two months.
In Beit Hanoun, Israeli forces allegedly besieged families taking refuge in Khalil Aweida school, later storming it and directing evacuees towards Gaza City, resulting in several deaths and injuries. While the Israeli army has not commented, Palestinians accuse Israel of ethnic cleansing to clear areas for a buffer zone, a claim Israel refutes, pointing to their campaign against Hamas militants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalation in Gaza: Civilian Casualties and Aid Worker Tragedy
Israeli Military Strikes in Gaza: Unseen Casualties and Controversies
Tragic Airstrike: World Central Kitchen Workers Among Casualties in Gaza
Charity Controversy: Allegations, Airstrikes, and Ceasefire Talks
Crisis Deepens: Humanitarian Aid Workers Targeted in Gaza Airstrikes