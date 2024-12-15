Chhattisgarh Targets Naxalism Eradication by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a strong commitment alongside the Chhattisgarh government to eliminate Naxalism from the state by March 31, 2026. Addressing the President's Police Colour Award function in Raipur, Shah highlighted the state's recent successes against the insurgency.

Chhattisgarh police have effectively tackled the Naxalite threat over the last year, neutralizing 287 Naxalites and arresting around 1,000 insurgents, with 837 more surrendering. The state's police force is resolute in ending Naxal violence and transitioning affected individuals into the mainstream.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to minimize such threats nationwide, resulting in significant reductions in related casualties. Shah appealed to holdout Naxalites to leverage the government's surrender policy and contribute to Chhattisgarh's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)