Green Tribunal's Response to Unauthorized Tree Felling in Haryana

The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to investigate allegations of illegal felling of Pipal trees at the animal husbandry office in Faridabad, Haryana. A committee will verify the claims, ascertain involved parties, and submit a report within eight weeks. Further proceedings are set for February 3.

The National Green Tribunal has stepped in to investigate serious allegations concerning the unlawful felling of Pipal trees at the premises of Haryana's animal husbandry department in Faridabad.

A petition highlights that despite complaints, these sacred trees were axed illegally, allegedly sanctioned without proper authorization. In response, the tribunal formed a panel of experts to assess the situation.

The committee, including representatives from the Central Pollution Control Board and the Ministry of Environment's regional office, will visit the location promptly to verify the accusations and report back within eight weeks. The next hearing is scheduled for February 3.

