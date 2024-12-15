Couple Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Channi Himmat
A man and his wife were arrested in Channi Himmat for allegedly peddling drugs, with police seizing 28 grams of heroin from them. Identified as Rahul Singh Jamwal and Shagun Chandel, the couple has been booked under the NDPS Act. Further investigation is ongoing.
A couple was apprehended on Sunday in Channi Himmat on charges of drug peddling, where authorities confiscated 28 grams of heroin, according to a police official.
The arrest took place after a patrolling unit stopped Rahul Singh Jamwal and his wife Shagun Chandel, who were acting suspiciously in the area. Upon frisking, heroin was discovered and the two were identified as drug peddlers.
The couple faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An inquiry is ongoing to delve into their criminal network, and law enforcement has appealed to the public for help in combating drug-related crime, assuring informant confidentiality.
