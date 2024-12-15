Couple Arrested for Heroin Peddling in Channi Himmat

A couple was apprehended on Sunday in Channi Himmat on charges of drug peddling, where authorities confiscated 28 grams of heroin, according to a police official.

The arrest took place after a patrolling unit stopped Rahul Singh Jamwal and his wife Shagun Chandel, who were acting suspiciously in the area. Upon frisking, heroin was discovered and the two were identified as drug peddlers.

The couple faces charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. An inquiry is ongoing to delve into their criminal network, and law enforcement has appealed to the public for help in combating drug-related crime, assuring informant confidentiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)