Karnataka BJP Chief Denies Alleged Bribery in Waqf Report Dispute

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has strongly refuted claims by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders, accusing him of attempting to bribe Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission chairperson, into silencing a report about Waqf property encroachments.

Siddaramaiah asserted that Manippady had publicly claimed Vijayendra offered Rs 150 crore for his silence, a charge both Manippady and Vijayendra have denied. Manippady, speaking to reporters, dismissed the bribery charge as false, contradicting the video evidence cited by Siddaramaiah and demanding a CBI probe.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress for its focus on these allegations, arguing it is an attempt to deflect from corruption accusations against the current government. He emphasized that the ongoing Assembly session should prioritize addressing state issues over sensational allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)