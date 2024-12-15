Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Chief Denies Alleged Bribery in Waqf Report Dispute

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra refutes allegations of attempting to bribe former Minority Commission chair Anwar Manippady to silence a report on Waqf encroachments. Manippady denies any offer from Vijayendra, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah demands a CBI probe, claiming available video evidence supporting the bribery charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 18:46 IST
Karnataka BJP Chief Denies Alleged Bribery in Waqf Report Dispute
B Y Vijayendra
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra has strongly refuted claims by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders, accusing him of attempting to bribe Anwar Manippady, the former Minority Commission chairperson, into silencing a report about Waqf property encroachments.

Siddaramaiah asserted that Manippady had publicly claimed Vijayendra offered Rs 150 crore for his silence, a charge both Manippady and Vijayendra have denied. Manippady, speaking to reporters, dismissed the bribery charge as false, contradicting the video evidence cited by Siddaramaiah and demanding a CBI probe.

Vijayendra criticized the Congress for its focus on these allegations, arguing it is an attempt to deflect from corruption accusations against the current government. He emphasized that the ongoing Assembly session should prioritize addressing state issues over sensational allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024