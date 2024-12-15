Israel Closes Dublin Embassy Amid Political Tensions

In a significant diplomatic move, Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin, citing 'the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government.' Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made the announcement on Sunday, reflecting escalating tensions between the two nations.

This decision follows Ireland's prior recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that previously led to the recall of Israel's ambassador from Dublin. The current closure comes shortly after Ireland announced its backing of South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

The accusations against Israel, including claims of 'genocide,' have contributed to the growing strain in diplomatic relations, underscoring the broader geopolitical disagreements surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)