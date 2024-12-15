Israel Closes Dublin Embassy Amid Political Tensions
Israel has decided to close its embassy in Dublin due to what it perceives as anti-Israel policies by the Irish government, marking a significant diplomatic step. This follows Ireland's recognition of a Palestinian state and support for South Africa's legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
In a significant diplomatic move, Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Dublin, citing 'the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government.' Foreign Minister Gideon Saar made the announcement on Sunday, reflecting escalating tensions between the two nations.
This decision follows Ireland's prior recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that previously led to the recall of Israel's ambassador from Dublin. The current closure comes shortly after Ireland announced its backing of South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice.
The accusations against Israel, including claims of 'genocide,' have contributed to the growing strain in diplomatic relations, underscoring the broader geopolitical disagreements surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NATO Membership Debate: Hungary's Foreign Minister Warns Against Inviting Ukraine
Foreign minister Lavrov says Russia will use 'all means' to defend its interests
Turkish, US foreign ministers discuss Syria, source says
Israel's foreign minister says it has struck suspected chemical weapons sites in Syria, reports AP.
India Reaffirms Support for Palestinian State Amid Historic Ties