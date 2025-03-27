French Foreign Minister Engages China on Ukraine and Trade Tensions

In a diplomatic endeavor, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot commenced a two-day visit to China, prioritizing discussions on Ukraine and intricate trade issues straining China-EU relations.

Barrot engaged in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, followed by a media briefing. His agenda includes a trip to Shanghai to meet with local officials and business elites.

This visit comes against a backdrop of Europe's support for Ukraine contrasting Beijing's diplomatic backing of Russia. Barrot aims to gauge China's stance before a key French-hosted peacekeeping assembly, amid US-Europe fissures over Ukraine.

