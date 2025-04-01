Forging Stronger Ties: Dutch Foreign Minister's Landmark Visit to India

Caspar Veldkamp, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, embarks on his inaugural official visit to India from March 31 to April 1, 2025. This pivotal visit aims to enhance the already robust multifaceted relations between India and the Netherlands, targeting expansions in trade, investments, defense, and innovation as key collaborative areas, according to the Ministry of External Affairs' official statement.

During discussions on March 31, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with Foreign Minister Veldkamp, emphasizing the deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Their talks spotlighted growing engagements in political, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. The leaders also explored innovative collaborations in semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable resources, and green hydrogen alongside traditional sectors such as water, agriculture, health, and security.

This visit comes amid global and regional developments, affirming the strategic partnership's significance as India and the Netherlands celebrate over 75 years of diplomatic relations. Minister Jaishankar expressed enthusiasm following talks, welcoming new possibilities in critical areas like semiconductors, green hydrogen, and educational exchanges. Minister Veldkamp echoed these views, stressing strengthened cooperation amidst today's complex geopolitical landscape and underscoring diplomatic ties first established in 1947.

