Mumbai's Midnight Traffic Crackdown: 1,831 Fined
In a special midnight operation, Mumbai Police fined 1,831 people for traffic violations and seized over two dozen autorickshaws. The drive, conducted at 107 locations, checked 6,369 vehicles, uncovering 70 instances of drunk driving and seizing 28 autorickshaws.
Mumbai Police launched a rigorous traffic enforcement campaign in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in 1,831 fines for violations. The operation targeted traffic offenders and curbed infractions at 107 sites citywide.
During the five-hour drive from midnight to 5 AM, police scrutinized 6,369 vehicles, including three and four-wheelers. The enforcement led to the seizure of 28 autorickshaws.
The drive unveiled 70 drunk driving cases, reflecting ongoing challenges in enforcing traffic and safety regulations during night hours.
