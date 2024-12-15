Left Menu

Mumbai's Midnight Traffic Crackdown: 1,831 Fined

In a special midnight operation, Mumbai Police fined 1,831 people for traffic violations and seized over two dozen autorickshaws. The drive, conducted at 107 locations, checked 6,369 vehicles, uncovering 70 instances of drunk driving and seizing 28 autorickshaws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 19:08 IST
Mumbai's Midnight Traffic Crackdown: 1,831 Fined
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police launched a rigorous traffic enforcement campaign in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in 1,831 fines for violations. The operation targeted traffic offenders and curbed infractions at 107 sites citywide.

During the five-hour drive from midnight to 5 AM, police scrutinized 6,369 vehicles, including three and four-wheelers. The enforcement led to the seizure of 28 autorickshaws.

The drive unveiled 70 drunk driving cases, reflecting ongoing challenges in enforcing traffic and safety regulations during night hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024