Crisis in Gaza: Strikes and Stalemates
Israeli military actions in Gaza have led to the deaths of at least 22 Palestinians, including attacks on homes and a school. Israel claims to target Hamas militants planning attacks, but Palestinians accuse Israel of ethnic cleansing. Efforts for a truce continue with no breakthrough.
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 22 Palestinians on Sunday, with many casualties reported in northern Gaza. The strikes targeted homes and a school sheltering displaced individuals, according to medics and residents.
The Israeli military asserts that the Gaza City houses attacked were associated with Hamas militants planning imminent strikes. Despite attempts to minimize civilian harm using precise munitions, resident casualties remain significant.
In Beit Hanoun, Israeli forces stormed a school housing families, leading to further deaths and detentions. As international efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. to mediate a ceasefire continue, the conflict's resolution appears elusive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
