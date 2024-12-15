Tractor Theft Turns Tragic in Bihar

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where Shambhu Sahni, suspected of tractor theft, was allegedly beaten to death. The police discovered his lifeless body on Sunday and launched an investigation into the grim event.

Sahni's death occurred on Saturday night in Yogiyan village, according to authorities. It is alleged that the tractor owner, Ganga Sahni, along with others, partook in the fatal beating. The police quickly responded, albeit too late to save Sahni, who was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In a swift move, law enforcement arrested two suspects, including Ganga Sahni and Pukar Sahni. The investigation remains ongoing as officers seek further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the case.

