Tractor Theft Turns Tragic in Bihar
In Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Shambhu Sahni was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of stealing a tractor. Police intervened, but he was declared dead at the hospital. Two individuals, including the tractor's owner, were arrested, and an investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where Shambhu Sahni, suspected of tractor theft, was allegedly beaten to death. The police discovered his lifeless body on Sunday and launched an investigation into the grim event.
Sahni's death occurred on Saturday night in Yogiyan village, according to authorities. It is alleged that the tractor owner, Ganga Sahni, along with others, partook in the fatal beating. The police quickly responded, albeit too late to save Sahni, who was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
In a swift move, law enforcement arrested two suspects, including Ganga Sahni and Pukar Sahni. The investigation remains ongoing as officers seek further clarity on the circumstances surrounding the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
