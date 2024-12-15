Israel's Strategic Move in The Golan Heights Amidst Syrian Uncertainties

Israel announced on Sunday its intention to double the population on the occupied Golan Heights, underscoring ongoing threats from Syria. Despite the leadership change in Syria a week ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted the strategic significance of the region for national security, promising further development and settlement expansion.

The Golan Heights, captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed in 1981, continues to be a point of conflict. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty over the territory in 2019, the annexation remains unrecognized globally. Syria, demanding Israeli withdrawal, remains firm, while peace negotiations have repeatedly faltered.

Netanyahu discussed the security situation with Trump, stating Israel's focus is to prevent potential threats from Syria, especially in light of rebel activities. The Israeli government approved a significant investment plan to bolster Golan's demographics. However, Arab nations have expressed dissent over Israel's recent security maneuvers in Syria, advocating for diplomatic solutions to ensure stability.

