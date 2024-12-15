Tragic Vigilante Justice: Man Beaten to Death Over Tractor Theft Allegation

In a tragic incident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, Shambhu Sahni was allegedly beaten to death by villagers who suspected him of attempting to steal a tractor. Police reported on Sunday that two individuals, including the tractor's owner, have been arrested in connection with this fatal episode of vigilante justice.

The event unfolded in the village of Yogiyan on Saturday night. Villagers claim Sahni was caught alongside three accomplices, who managed to flee, prompting a violent reaction from the locals. Upon receiving a report of the incident the next morning, police intervened and transported Sahni to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

Investigations are ongoing as the police piece together events, with testimony alleging that Sahni was cruelly beaten through the night. Accusations suggest he was restrained and assaulted until authorities intervened, highlighting grave concerns over public justice and the complications faced by local law enforcement.

