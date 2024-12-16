Left Menu

ECOWAS Sets Transition Timeline Amidst Historic Coup Challenges

ECOWAS has approved a timeline for the exit of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso amidst ongoing mediation efforts. This marks an unprecedented challenge for the bloc, as tensions over coup-related sanctions and internal security issues lead these nations to plan their departure and form a new alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 16-12-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 01:03 IST
ECOWAS Sets Transition Timeline Amidst Historic Coup Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS, has established a transitional timeline for the withdrawal of three coup-affected nations: Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, following nearly a year of mediation efforts. This landmark decision comes as the bloc faces the unprecedented disintegration of its member state alignment.

In January, military leaders from these three countries announced their decision to leave the 15-nation bloc, citing grievances over ECOWAS's 'inhumane and irresponsible' sanctions related to coups and its failure to assist in resolving internal security dilemmas. The withdrawal process is set to conclude in January 2025.

Amid ongoing challenges, ECOWAS maintains open channels to these nations throughout the transition period. However, the likelihood of reincorporating them appears slim, posing a significant test to ECOWAS's principle of democratic governance and regional unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024