Manipur CM Condemns Murder of Migrant Workers Amidst Conspiracy Concerns

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the murder of two migrant workers from Bihar in Kakching district. He announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for each victim's family. Singh suggested a larger conspiracy could be at play and promised a thorough investigation, possibly involving the National Investigation Agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has issued a strong condemnation regarding the recent murder of two migrant laborers from Bihar in the Kakching district, asserting that these heinous acts are an attack on the state's core values. In an attempt to provide some relief to the victims' grieving families, Singh announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh for each family affected by the tragedy.

Singh highlighted in a statement shared on X that the brutal killings of Sunalal Kumar and Dasharat Kumar symbolize an act of terrorism, potentially part of a broader conspiracy aiming to destabilize Manipur and spread chaos. Singh emphasized the necessity of collective resistance to these divisive forces and assured that every possible measure is being taken to bring those responsible to justice.

The Chief Minister also noted that if required, the case could be escalated to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a comprehensive investigation. The two victims, construction workers from Bihar's Gopalganj district, were shot at point-blank range on Saturday evening near the panchayat office on the Kakching-Wabagai Road, leaving authorities still in search of the assailants.

