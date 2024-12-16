Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks UP Government's Response on Azam Khan's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding a plea by former minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah. They are challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to grant them bail in a 2022 machine theft case. The case involves the alleged theft of a road-cleaning machine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 11:00 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to provide a response to a legal plea from former state minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan. The plea challenges the Allahabad High Court's decision to deny them bail in a machine theft case.

Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued a notice to the state government, urging an official reply. The Khans are contesting a September 21 high court ruling.

The criminal case, dating back to 2022, accuses Khan, his son, and five others of stealing a road-cleaning machine bought by Rampur district's Nagar Palika Parishad. The machine was reportedly found at Khan's Jauhar University, leading to a complaint and legal action initiated by Wakar Ali Khan in 2022.

