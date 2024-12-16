Supreme Court Seeks UP Government's Response on Azam Khan's Bail Plea
The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding a plea by former minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah. They are challenging the Allahabad High Court's refusal to grant them bail in a 2022 machine theft case. The case involves the alleged theft of a road-cleaning machine.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Monday requested the Uttar Pradesh government to provide a response to a legal plea from former state minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan. The plea challenges the Allahabad High Court's decision to deny them bail in a machine theft case.
Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued a notice to the state government, urging an official reply. The Khans are contesting a September 21 high court ruling.
The criminal case, dating back to 2022, accuses Khan, his son, and five others of stealing a road-cleaning machine bought by Rampur district's Nagar Palika Parishad. The machine was reportedly found at Khan's Jauhar University, leading to a complaint and legal action initiated by Wakar Ali Khan in 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad High Court to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Petition
Allahabad High Court to Address FIR Request in Sambhal Violence
Courts Must Function Despite Lawyer Strikes, Says Allahabad High Court
Controversy Erupts Over Allahabad High Court Judge's Remarks
Allahabad High Court Mandates Inclusive Development for Children with Disabilities