Mary Jane Veloso's Repatriation: A New Chapter Unfolds

Indonesia will repatriate Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino sentenced to death for drug trafficking. Arrested in 2010, her reprieve came in 2015 after a local outcry and appeals from key figures. Veloso's return follows the policy of repatriating prisoners to serve terms in their home countries.
Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman who faced the death penalty in Indonesia, is set to be repatriated to the Philippines, according to officials.
Veloso, arrested in 2010 for heroin possession, received a reprieve after appeals from former Philippine President Benigno Aquino and boxer Manny Pacquiao. Her case sparked significant domestic protest.
Following her transfer from Yogyakarta to Jakarta's female prison, Veloso will fly to the Philippines to continue her sentence at home. This move aligns with Indonesia's recent decision to repatriate foreign inmates, like members of Australia's 'Bali Nine'.
