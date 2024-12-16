Bombay High Court Rejects 'Reckless' Power Contract Challenge

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition contesting a power contract given to the Adani Group, branding the claims as ''unsubstantiated and reckless''.

Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar concluded that the petition, which argued the contract contravened fundamental rights to fair electricity at reasonable rates, was devoid of merit.

The court fined petitioner Shriraj Nageshwar Aepurwar Rs 50,000, pointing out the absence of evidence to back allegations against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and indicated that such vague petitions could undermine legitimate causes.

