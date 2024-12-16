Bombay High Court Rejects 'Reckless' Power Contract Challenge
The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging a contract awarded by the Maharashtra government to Adani Group for renewable and thermal power. The plea was called unsubstantiated, and the petitioner, Shriraj Nageshwar Aepurwar, was fined Rs 50,000 for vague and reckless claims against former CM Eknath Shinde and the contract process.
- India
The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition contesting a power contract given to the Adani Group, branding the claims as ''unsubstantiated and reckless''.
Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar concluded that the petition, which argued the contract contravened fundamental rights to fair electricity at reasonable rates, was devoid of merit.
The court fined petitioner Shriraj Nageshwar Aepurwar Rs 50,000, pointing out the absence of evidence to back allegations against Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and indicated that such vague petitions could undermine legitimate causes.
