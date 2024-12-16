Left Menu

Karnataka Political Scandal: Allegations of Bribery and Cover-up

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claims footage shows Anwar Manippady accusing BJP's Vijayendra of offering a Rs 150 crore bribe to suppress a report on Waqf property encroachments. While Manippady now denies the allegation, a CBI probe is sought. Tensions rise amid corruption accusations and pending legislative debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid swirling political tensions, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised serious accusations involving state BJP president B Y Vijayendra. According to Siddaramaiah, there is video evidence of former Minority Commission Chairperson Anwar Manippady claiming that Vijayendra tried to bribe him with Rs 150 crore to silence a Waqf encroachment report.

Manippady has since denied ever receiving such an offer, suggesting instead that Congress leaders attempted to influence him monetarily. The report in question, compiled when the BJP was in power, resurfaced in 2020, reigniting the debate over its findings.

While Siddaramaiah has called for a CBI investigation into these bribery claims, Vijayendra has dismissed the allegations, accusing Congress of deflecting from their own corruption charges. As legislative debates loom, particularly on issues affecting north Karnataka, the scandal casts a shadow over the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

