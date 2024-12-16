Left Menu

SoftBank's Visionary $100 Billion U.S. Investment Plan

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S. over four years, promising to create 100,000 AI-related jobs. The announcement will be made alongside U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, with possible funding from the Vision Fund or Arm Holdings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:24 IST
SoftBank's Visionary $100 Billion U.S. Investment Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is set to unveil an ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States during a high-profile meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by CNBC.

This substantial investment, announced on December 16, aims to generate 100,000 jobs centered on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure, to be executed before the end of Trump's term, according to sources referenced by CNBC.

Potential funding sources include SoftBank's Vision Fund, capital projects, or Arm Holdings, though attempts to reach a representative for comment were unsuccessful outside Tokyo's normal business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024