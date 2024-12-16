SoftBank's Visionary $100 Billion U.S. Investment Plan

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is set to unveil an ambitious $100 billion investment strategy in the United States during a high-profile meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, as reported by CNBC.

This substantial investment, announced on December 16, aims to generate 100,000 jobs centered on artificial intelligence and related infrastructure, to be executed before the end of Trump's term, according to sources referenced by CNBC.

Potential funding sources include SoftBank's Vision Fund, capital projects, or Arm Holdings, though attempts to reach a representative for comment were unsuccessful outside Tokyo's normal business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)