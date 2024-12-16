Left Menu

CBI Cracks Down on Assam's Online Trading Scam

The CBI has filed multiple chargesheets in Guwahati against 18 accused in an online trading scam, involving illegal deposit schemes promising high returns. Key figures and companies, including Upepithets Holdings and Brahmaputra Sanchay Cooperative, were named, highlighting deceptive practices to defraud thousands of investors.

Updated: 16-12-2024 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its crackdown on an extensive online trading scam in Assam, filing chargesheets against 18 individuals accused of cheating thousands of unsuspecting investors. The Guwahati unit's investigation revealed fraudulent schemes promising exorbitant returns on deposits.

Among the implicated are 16 private persons and two companies—Upepithets Holdings Pvt. Ltd and Brahmaputra Sanchay and Biniyog Cooperative Society Ltd. The entities allegedly collected money under false pretenses, using forged documents to assure large returns, thereby defrauding many depositors.

The CBI's meticulous investigation uncovered multiple deceitful operations, including the notoriously unregulated 'Grihalakshmi' scheme, aimed at luring investors with the promise of inflated bonuses and interest rates without a sustainable business model. All accused parties are now in judicial custody as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

