Left Menu

BPSC Exam Chaos: Heart Attack and Conspiracy Leads to Retake

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) cancelled its preliminary examination at a Patna center after a ruckus allegedly caused by candidates led to a superintendent's death. As a result, the exam will be retaken for 6,500 students. Disruptive candidates face bans and potential murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 17:45 IST
BPSC Exam Chaos: Heart Attack and Conspiracy Leads to Retake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced on Monday the cancellation of its preliminary examination at a Patna examination center due to disturbances caused by a group of candidates. The disruption resulted in the death of an on-duty official from a heart attack, following chaos at the site.

The examination took place on December 13 at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, one of over 900 centers for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Nearly 5 lakh candidates participated in the exam, aiming for Group A and B positions. BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai indicated the disruption was orchestrated to undermine the process.

A revised examination date for about 6,500 affected students will be announced soon, while those identified as troublemakers will be barred from future exams. Allegations of a leaked question paper sparked unrest, requiring police intervention. Legal actions, including potential murder charges, are being considered against the disruptors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024