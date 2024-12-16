BPSC Exam Chaos: Heart Attack and Conspiracy Leads to Retake
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) cancelled its preliminary examination at a Patna center after a ruckus allegedly caused by candidates led to a superintendent's death. As a result, the exam will be retaken for 6,500 students. Disruptive candidates face bans and potential murder charges.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced on Monday the cancellation of its preliminary examination at a Patna examination center due to disturbances caused by a group of candidates. The disruption resulted in the death of an on-duty official from a heart attack, following chaos at the site.
The examination took place on December 13 at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, one of over 900 centers for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Nearly 5 lakh candidates participated in the exam, aiming for Group A and B positions. BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai indicated the disruption was orchestrated to undermine the process.
A revised examination date for about 6,500 affected students will be announced soon, while those identified as troublemakers will be barred from future exams. Allegations of a leaked question paper sparked unrest, requiring police intervention. Legal actions, including potential murder charges, are being considered against the disruptors.

