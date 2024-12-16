BPSC Exam Chaos: Heart Attack and Conspiracy Leads to Retake

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced on Monday the cancellation of its preliminary examination at a Patna examination center due to disturbances caused by a group of candidates. The disruption resulted in the death of an on-duty official from a heart attack, following chaos at the site.

The examination took place on December 13 at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, one of over 900 centers for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. Nearly 5 lakh candidates participated in the exam, aiming for Group A and B positions. BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai indicated the disruption was orchestrated to undermine the process.

A revised examination date for about 6,500 affected students will be announced soon, while those identified as troublemakers will be barred from future exams. Allegations of a leaked question paper sparked unrest, requiring police intervention. Legal actions, including potential murder charges, are being considered against the disruptors.

(With inputs from agencies.)