Fatal Quarrel: Financer Dies of Heart Attack Amid Neighbor Dispute

A 67-year-old financer in Delhi, Satish Gupta, died of a heart attack after a quarrel with his neighbors. Police have registered a case with sections related to wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt. The incident is under investigation, pending a postmortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Delhi, a 67-year-old financer named Satish Gupta died of a heart attack following a disagreement with his neighbors. Notably, police have added charges of wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt to the FIR.

The incident unfolded when Gupta's son, Vishal Gupta, brought him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital at around 12.30 pm, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The police, informed by the hospital, conducted legal procedures and moved the body to the Subzi Mandi Mortuary for a postmortem examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the conflict with neighbors, identified as the Jain family, occurred around 10:30 am over a minor issue. Based on Vishal Gupta's complaint, further legal action hinges on the forthcoming postmortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

