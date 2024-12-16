Left Menu

Swedish Police Rule Out Crime in Northvolt Deaths

A Swedish investigation concluded that the deaths of three Northvolt employees were not linked to the company or its factory. Police found no crime or hazardous substance exposure. The exact cause of death remains undetermined. Northvolt has not commented on the findings.

Updated: 16-12-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:07 IST
Swedish Police Rule Out Crime in Northvolt Deaths
Swedish authorities have determined there is no connection between the deaths of three employees and battery manufacturer Northvolt or its facility, according to a police spokesperson.

Law enforcement stated that no crime is suspected and there is no evidence linking the deaths to hazardous substances.

The exact causes of death remain unknown. Northvolt has yet to issue a statement regarding the investigation's findings.

