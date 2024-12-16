Uproar in Hamirpur Over Atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
Protestors took to the streets in Hamirpur against alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration was organized by the Hamirpur Nagrik Manch. Leaders called for India to act against rising violence targeting Hindus, claiming that it is part of a wider plan by fundamentalists.
- Country:
- India
A large demonstration unfolded in Hamirpur as hundreds gathered at Gandhi Chowk, protesting against alleged discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh. The protest, organized by the Hamirpur Nagrik Manch, saw participants marching with saffron flags and banners, voicing their demands for accountability from the Bangladesh government.
Leaders of the demonstration emphasized the need to protect Hindus from persecution, arguing that India should embody the principles of Lord Ram. In a display of solidarity, they recited the Hanuman Chalisa. The protestors subsequently submitted a memorandum to the President through the Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner, citing reports from various media sources about the violence.
Pankaj Bharitya, a representative of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, condemned the violence, calling on the Indian government to exert diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh. The memorandum highlighted India's responsibility as a sensitive nation to protect minority Hindus, urging immediate governmental action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamirpur
- Hindus
- Bangladesh
- demonstration
- protest
- atrocities
- VHP
- safety
- minority
- government
ALSO READ
Bolan Medical College Protests Ignite Outcry Against Alleged State Oppression
Punjab CM Vows Justice for Injured Security in PTI Protests
Protest Turmoil: PTI Workers' Arrests and Court Decisions
Crisis in Georgia: Protests, Power Struggles, and Political Uncertainty
BJP's Protest Push: A Call for Accountability in Himachal Pradesh