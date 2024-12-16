Gold Smuggling Foiled at IGI Airport: Customs Officials' Successful Seizure

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International Airport successfully intercepted two men from Uttar Pradesh attempting to smuggle over 1.2 kg of gold. The suspects, aged 41 and 36, arrived from Riyadh on Saturday and were found hiding gold in undergarments following detailed searches.

The thorough search uncovered uneven pouches containing gold paste, leading to the extraction of 24 KT gold. Altogether, customs officers seized 931.57 grams of gold valued at Rs 68.93 lakh from the passengers, who were subsequently arrested.

In a separate incident, 300 grams of gold valued at approximately Rs 22.2 lakh were found concealed in an electric adapter, with x-ray scans leading to the seizure and arrest. Investigations are still underway, highlighting customs' vigilance in thwarting smuggling attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)