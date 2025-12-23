Left Menu

Trump's Tough Talk on Venezuelan Oil Seizure

U.S. President Donald Trump suggests it would be wise for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. The U.S. has ramped up military efforts in the region, seizing oil and targeting drug trafficking vessels. Trump's stance underscores heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to consider leaving power, amid heightened tensions surrounding seized Venezuelan oil in recent weeks. The U.S. might sell the oil or use it to boost national reserves, following intensified military actions against drug trafficking vessels.

Trump noted that while the decision ultimately lies with Maduro, stepping down would be a prudent move. His administration has implemented robust military strategies in the region, including more than two dozen strikes on vessels near Venezuela, as part of efforts to pressure Maduro.

Labeling Maduro as hostile to the U.S., Trump highlighted America's ongoing blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela. The U.S. Coast Guard continues its operations in international waters, seizing oil tankers in its pursuit of disrupting Maduro's influence.

