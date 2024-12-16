Delhi High Court Resolves CAG Reports Delay Standoff
The Delhi High Court addressed the delay in tabling CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution, and finance. The Lieutenant Governor approved the reports, seeking a special assembly session. The court noted the issue was resolved; the Delhi government pledged to forward the reports to the assembly speaker.
The Delhi High Court was informed by the Lieutenant Governor's office on Monday that the CAG reports concerning liquor duty, pollution, and finance have received approval. The LG called for an immediate assembly session to discuss the reports, which were delayed by the Delhi government's finance minister.
The petition by Delhi's opposition leaders urged the government to lay the reports before the assembly, as required by the constitution. The LG's additional affidavit criticized the finance minister for delaying the public's right to scrutinize executive actions.
Justice Sanjeev Narula noted the adjourned assembly session and the LG's insistence on an immediate special session to present the reports. The court observed the petitioners' grievances were addressed, and the Delhi government responded by agreeing to forward the reports to the assembly speaker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
