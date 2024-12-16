Left Menu

Delhi High Court Resolves CAG Reports Delay Standoff

The Delhi High Court addressed the delay in tabling CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution, and finance. The Lieutenant Governor approved the reports, seeking a special assembly session. The court noted the issue was resolved; the Delhi government pledged to forward the reports to the assembly speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:35 IST
Delhi High Court Resolves CAG Reports Delay Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court was informed by the Lieutenant Governor's office on Monday that the CAG reports concerning liquor duty, pollution, and finance have received approval. The LG called for an immediate assembly session to discuss the reports, which were delayed by the Delhi government's finance minister.

The petition by Delhi's opposition leaders urged the government to lay the reports before the assembly, as required by the constitution. The LG's additional affidavit criticized the finance minister for delaying the public's right to scrutinize executive actions.

Justice Sanjeev Narula noted the adjourned assembly session and the LG's insistence on an immediate special session to present the reports. The court observed the petitioners' grievances were addressed, and the Delhi government responded by agreeing to forward the reports to the assembly speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024