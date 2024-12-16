Puri Criticizes Congress for Handling of Article 370

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday criticized Congress-led governments for their handling of Article 370, claiming the party made the temporary provision permanent by failing to act. Puri was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during an event celebrating 75 years of India's Constitution.

Puri argued that Congress's inaction on Article 370 isolated Kashmir and its residents, leading to a lack of rights, education, and job opportunities. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive action in abrogating the Article, rectifying what he called a 'historic wrong.'

The minister mentioned the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and criticized Congress for ignoring minority rights while accusing the party of using minority welfare as a slogan for appeasement. He also highlighted the inclusive development policies of the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)