Puri Criticizes Congress for Handling of Article 370

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized past Congress-led governments for mishandling Article 370, claiming it became de facto permanent due to their inaction. Addressing Kashmir's historical context, he argued the move isolated the region, deprived residents, and hindered industrial growth. Puri emphasized the Modi government's inclusive approach towards minority welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday criticized Congress-led governments for their handling of Article 370, claiming the party made the temporary provision permanent by failing to act. Puri was speaking in the Rajya Sabha during an event celebrating 75 years of India's Constitution.

Puri argued that Congress's inaction on Article 370 isolated Kashmir and its residents, leading to a lack of rights, education, and job opportunities. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive action in abrogating the Article, rectifying what he called a 'historic wrong.'

The minister mentioned the plight of Kashmiri Pandits and criticized Congress for ignoring minority rights while accusing the party of using minority welfare as a slogan for appeasement. He also highlighted the inclusive development policies of the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

