BJP Functionary Booked in Warehousing Manager's Tragic Suicide

In Ratlam, two individuals have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of RD Sharma, manager of the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Corporation. The accused include BJP functionary Rajesh Parmar. Sharma died after ingesting poison, and his suicide note implicated private warehouse owners Manoj Kala and Parmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ratlam | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:00 IST
BJP Functionary Booked in Warehousing Manager's Tragic Suicide
In a tragic turn of events, two individuals, including a BJP functionary, have been booked in Ratlam for their alleged involvement in the suicide of RD Sharma, the manager of the Madhya Pradesh Warehousing Corporation.

Sharma, who managed logistics at the Corporation in Alot town, reportedly took his life by consuming poison over the weekend. According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Sabera Ansari, the charges were based on incriminating evidence found in Sharma's suicide note.

The note pointed to private warehouse owners Manoj Kala and Rajesh Parmar, the latter being a notable BJP leader and former district panchayat vice president. Despite the gravity of the charges, district BJP general secretary Nirmal Katariya distanced the party from the incident, emphasizing trust in legal proceedings.

